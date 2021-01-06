Hermiston
January 22, 1939 — January 2, 2021
Fe Forteza Edge-Uland of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on January 22, 1939, in Samar, Philippines, to parents Ricardo and Julia Lubos Forteza. She died on January 2, 2021, in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 81 years.
Fe was raised and attended schools in the Philippines. She married James Edge and later moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1983 and has lived here since. He died in 1986 and Fe later married George Uland, who died in 1998.
She was a member of the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Fil-AM Hermiston Chapter. Fe enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and reading.
She is survived by her daughters Madeilynn (Michael) Edge-Ryan, Stockton, California, and Sherry (Mark) Hall, Pasco, Washington; brothers Abraham Forteza, Samuel Forteza, Julieta Pelaez and Elminda Ventura, all of Mindanao, Philippines; grandchildren Ashlee, Leeann, Julienne (Shane), Breanna and Elisabeth; great-grandchildren Olivia and Sloane; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Fe was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and siblings Ricardo Jr., Artemio, Nelsa, Cesar, Esther, Helen and Nori.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Fe with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
