Pendleton
November 11, 1985 — January 28, 2019
Felicia Fae Marie Wilkins left us all too soon. At the young age of 33, Felicia passed away at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, on January 28, 2019.
Felicia was born at Community Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon, on November 11, 1985, to Gary Dean Wilkins and Susan Armina (Chartrand) Wilkins. She lived in Pendleton all of her life. She graduated from Pendleton High School.
She worked at Smith’s frozen foods in quality control and she was also a server at Wildhorse Resort and Casino for many years.
Felicia loved animals and was actively involved in 4-H during her school years. She also loved to sing. She loved the beach, deep sea fishing, and being in the mountains. She loved and found great joy in playing games and reading with her nephew.
Felicia is survived by her parents Gary Wilkins and Susan (Chartrand) Wilkins; brother Dana Lewis Seevers Sr.; sister-in-law Candy Wagner; niece Kylie Jo and nephews Christopher and DJ; fiancé Jason Leis; grandmother Marie Ada (Bement) Spohn; aunts Cindy (Larry) Chase, Sandy Seevers, Luann (Scott) Styres and Carlotta Davison; uncles Larry (Deloris) Wilkins and Bruce (Chrissy) Wilkins; cousins Amber, Ashley, Miranda, Cheyenne, Shea, Nick, Rick, Rob and Ryan; second cousins Riley, Izayah, Hudson and Ella; and many extended family members and close friends.
Felicia will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers “Papa” Lewy Chartrand and Bill Spohn, grandmothers Shirley Chartrand and Lola Fae Chartrand, and nephew Adrian Neil Seevers.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the LDS Church, 609 N.W. 12th St., in Pendleton, on Saturday February 9, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Donations for funeral expenses during this time of sorrow are being taken at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
