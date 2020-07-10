Pendleton
May 27, 1935 — June 18, 2020
Fern Adams, a longtime Pendleton resident, died Thursday, June 18 in Pendleton. She was 85 years young.
She was born Fern Biddle on May 27, 1935, in Heppner, Oregon, to Otis and Alice Biddle. She graduated Heppner High School in 1953 and married Frank Adams and relocated to Pendleton. After raising two children she worked at the Umatilla County Courthouse for 18 years.
Fern loved to cook and could usually be found in the kitchen. She also enjoyed gardening.
Fern will be remembered for her compassionate, thoughtful servant heart towards others and her love for her family and friends.
Fern is preceded in death by her husband Frank of 63 years, and her son. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Stebbins, grandchildren Sean Stebbins and Kaitlin Connelly, two great-granddaughters, and brother Marion Biddle.
Memorial gifts may be made to Vance John Memorial Hospice in Hermiston, Oregon.
Condolences may be mailed to Teresa Stebbins, P.O. Box 4686, Tualatin, OR 97062.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
