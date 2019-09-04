Milton-Freewater
September 25, 1920 — August 30, 2019
Flora V. George of Milton-Freewater passed away August 30, 2019, at Milton-Freewater Health & Rehabilitation Center at the age of 98 years.
Flora was born September 25, 1920, in Minot, North Dakota, to Fred W. and Clara Louise (Leitzke) George. She was one of seven children; F. Warren George, Audrey George, Lucille Nelson, Geraldine Knapper, Russell George and Bob George.
Flora lived for a short time in Athena, Oregon, before moving to Milton-Freewater, where she lived until moving to the Milton-Freewater Health & Rehabilitation Center due to health issues.
Flora is survived by a brother, Bob George as well as by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
