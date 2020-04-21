Kennewick, Washington
August 10, 1930 — April 2, 2020
Florence Belle (Day) Collins went to be with her Savior on April 2, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington. She was born August 10, 1930, in Kensington, Kansas, to Elsie and Lester Day, the fourth child of six.
Florence married her sweetheart, Keith L. Collins, on May 17, 1947, and they were together for 70 years until Keith led the way to their heavenly home in 2017.
Florence was young when she was first married, as was common then, and learned many things on her own about being a devout wife and mother. Her own mother had passed when Florence was only 13 years old. She learned from her mother to be creative with hand work, love of nature — both plants and animals — and how to lovingly take care of her husband and girls!
Once Florence became interested in a subject, she would immerse herself in it — whether it was nurturing African violets, painting landscapes or still life, taking on her first job of being an Avon lady, or caring for a friend or neighbor in need. Her final passion was her belief in Jesus Christ and learning everything she could — with that same dedication!
Florence was baptized in the Hermiston Methodist Church, and was involved with many church activities in the 35 years living there. Florence also served at the elementary school by helping the children with their reading program.
Florence didn’t love anything better than she loved her husband Keith and her girls, Cindy and Tanya!
She is survived by her two loving daughters, Cynthia Sue Johnstone and Wayne, her husband of 53 years, in Washtucna, Wash., and Tanya Kay McNeil and Larry, her husband of 52 years, in Inglis, Fla. Her grandchildren are Curtis Johnstone and his wife Carla, Shauna Johnstone, Trenton McNeil and his wife Diana, David Johnstone and his wife Shari, and her youngest granddaughter, Tauna Soller. She has 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson!
Florence is survived by her sister Virginia Roath Bias in Oroville, Calif. Four of her siblings preceded her death: Crystal Janssen (Bud), Charles Day (Naomi), Howard Day (Alice — lives in California), and Wanda Day. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Patsy Bartlett and Trudy Ward.
Arrangements for a memorial service for Florence will be made once the current situations have changed. We anticipate summer 2020.
Please share memories of Florence with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
