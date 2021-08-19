Floyd L. Holady, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, of bone-marrow cancer. He lived out his days at home, surrounded by his children.
Dr. Holady was born Oct. 26, 1924, near Mabton, Washington, the son of Myrtle Belle (Burgess) and William Edgar Holady. He was the youngest of four siblings.
In WWII, he served in the Navy as a corpsman in the Pacific. After his discharge, Floyd rejoined the family logging business, in Ukiah, Oregon. In 1947, he married Celia Arrieta of La Grande, Oregon, and she convinced him to go to college. Together they entered Eastern Oregon College of Education in 1948 and graduated with teaching degrees in 1952.
Floyd and Celia taught in Pendleton at Lincoln Elementary from 1953 to 1958. During the summers, Floyd obtained his master’s degree in education. Since childhood, Floyd had often thought about dentistry as a career so, in the fall of 1958, Floyd began dental school in Portland. He graduated in 1962. Floyd and Celia returned to Pendleton in 1962, where Floyd started his practice, Celia taught, and together they raised their five children.
In 1972, Floyd and Celia moved the family to Tigard, Oregon, and Floyd established a new practice. He practiced in Tigard until retiring in 1989. At the same time, Floyd resumed his teaching career, serving as an adjunct professor at the Oregon Health & Science University Dental School from 1972 to 2000.
Starting in 2000, Floyd and Celia began to travel the world. Sadly, their trips were cut short when cancer struck Celia. She took her final trip, to Heaven, in 2009. On Aug. 12, Floyd took his final trip and joined “Mrs. Lovely” in the presence of their Lord and Savior.
Dr. Holady is survived by daughters Kim M. Baggett (James), Kaye Holady (David Weiss), and Jill A. Holady-Rauch (Steven Rauch); sons Guy Alan Holady and Mark John Holady (Monica); and grandchildren Jennifer L. Rich, Ryan J. Baggett, Christina L. Kunkel, Kathryn R. Holady and Grace E. Holady.
Dr. Holady was preceded in death by his wife Celia, his parents, and his siblings.
Services will be Sept. 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Southwest Bible Church, 14605 S.W. Weir Road, Beaverton, OR 97007.
