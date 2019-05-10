Redmond
June 11, 1938 — April 25, 2019
Ms. Fran B. Renick died April 26, 2019, at the age of 80 in Redmond, Ore.
Fran was born June 11, 1938, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Mary and George Henry. She joined a brother, Hubert Henry, and a sister, Juanita Henry, who have preceded her in death.
Fran married Fred Wolchik in 1954 and they had two children, Perrie Wolchik and Budd Wolchik. They moved from Texas to Hood River, Ore., in 1958, then to Redmond, Ore., in 1964. Fran moved to Pendleton in 1980 where she married Max Renick.
She worked many years at both Safeway and Albertsons, much of the time in the floral department, which she enjoyed. She was an avid gardener and spent much of her time tending to her flowers. She was involved in church and also volunteered in the grandparent reading program.
Fran is survived by her two children; four grandchildren, Heather Smith-Haueter Shawn Smith, Kara Smith-Wilcox and Tanner Smith; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family and spent every opportunity with them.
Autumn Funerals, 485 N.W. Larch Ave., Redmond, Ore., is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Arts Center in Pendleton, May 25, 2019, at 1 p.m.
