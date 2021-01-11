Heppner
May 13, 1939 — December 2, 2020
Frances Dion, 81, of Heppner, Oregon, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
She was born May 13, 1939, in Heppner, Oregon, the third child of Lawrence and Frieda Slocum. Frances graduated from Heppner High School in 1957, where she was involved in marching band, volleyball, student body and cheerleading. She was also a member of the Rainbow for Girls Club.
She moved to the Portland area in 1963, where she was a loving mother and raised her three children. She worked for Dow Chemical, retiring in 2005.
Frances returned to Heppner in 2007 where she enjoyed gardening, Wednesday lunches at the senior center, daily walks with friends and visits with her sister Carolyn Cutsforth of Rhea Creek.
Frances is survived by her son Will Applegate; daughter Tena Applegate-Chavez; son-in-law Mo Chavez; granddaughters Steffani Chavez and Emily Chavez; best friends and loving companions Chloe, Bubba and Gracie; brother Peter Slocum; and sisters Carolyn Custsforth, Mary Neher and Nancy Nelsen.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Karen of Temple Veterinary in her help in rehoming our mother's loving pets.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
