Hermiston
July 16, 1930 — October 23, 2020
Francine Mae (Ely) Crawford was born July 16, 1930, to Franklin and Gladys Ely in Portland, Oregon. She was raised on the family ranch in Ione, Oregon, and graduated from Ione High School. She passed away October 23, 2020.
Francine married her husband of 71 years, Delmer Crawford, on April 22, 1949. Francine and Delmer owned the Shell Oil Bulk Plant in Hermiston and Pendleton along with several Shell service stations. Following their retirement from the oil and gas business Francine became a Real Estate agent in Hermiston and was selected as Realtor of the Year prior to her retirement.
Francine loved to travel and explore new places and countries, with Hawaii being her most favorite place. Francine had a love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with celebrating any holiday possible. Christmas and the Pendleton Round-Up were her favorite times of year. Francine was a member of the Hermiston Emblem Club.
Francine is survived by her loving husband Delmer, and her daughters Marlene (Tom) Bush of Hermiston, Oregon, and Anita Kongslie of Kennewick, Washington. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Jonathan Bush, Kennewick, Washington; Justin (Susan) Bush, Scappoose, Oregon; Jocelle (Bert) Quinn and Jenee Bush, Hermiston, Oregon; Jacki (Darral) Moore and Loni Kongslie, Kennewick, Washington; Jeffrey (Jean-Pierre) Correa, Brooklyn, New York; Jerid (Tonisha) Falconer, Vancouver, Washington; and Jana (Mike) Topf, Pasco, Washington. Francine also is survived by 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fayne Ely and daughter Cyndee Falconer.
We would like to give thanks to Guardian Angel Homes and the Tuscan House for the kindness and compassion shown not only to Francine but to our family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Francine with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
