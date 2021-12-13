Francis M. “Frank” Rossi of Hermiston was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Sacramento, California, the son of Melvin and Helene (Morin) Rossi. He passed away in Hermiston on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 81.
Frank grew up, attended schools and graduated from high school in Sacramento, California. After high school, he attended college for a time in Sacramento. He then moved to Eastern Oregon in the early 1960s and lived in Pilot Rock for a short time before settling in La Grande. He has lived in the Hermiston area since the early 1990s.
Frank began working for the Union Pacific Railroad in October of 1973. He worked in many different jobs with the railroad in a career that spanned more than 30 years. He retired from the railroad as a conductor in 2004. After retiring from the railroad, his love of Christmas brought him to volunteer for the Hermiston Festival of Lights. He worked for the Umatilla County Fairgrounds as a maintenance person from 2009 until 2012 and volunteered at the rodeo grounds for several years. Frank enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, cooking (was an excellent cook), woodworking and construction projects.
Frank married Gloria Vaughan at Wallowa Lake, Oregon, on Sept. 1, 2001.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gloria; children, Tamie and husband, Kirk Heaton; Thomas and wife, Hollie Vaughan; and Jerry and wife, Stephanie Vaughan; grandchildren, Kevin, Colton, Catie, Emma and Alek; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.18, 2021, at the Westside Church of Christ, 2185 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial contributions in Frank’s name to the Friends of the Fair and Rodeo, 495 E. Main St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
