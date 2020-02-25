Sanford, North Carolina
December 7, 1968 — January 28, 2020
Francis Scott Ashby (Scott) was born to Claude Ray "CR" and Janice Jean "JJ" in Bellflower, California. Scott graduated from Hermiston High School in 1987, where he played tennis for four years.
Scott worked as a supervisor for Ty Bennett Roofing in Baker City for 20 years. His duties consisted of roof repairs and replacement, bidding jobs, and settling insurance claims.
Scott loved golf, fishing, cribbage and especially challenging his friends in music trivia. He was known to be friendly, kind and fun-loving.
Scott is survived by his mother JJ; brother Rod and wife Kim; two daughters, Amanda Jean of Portland and Faith Rae of Baker City; and two nieces, Morgan Elaine and Ansley McCord of North Carolina.
Scott's remains will be placed on family property near the Elk River in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina.
Rest in peace, Scott.
