Stanfield
February 8, 1938 — August 16, 2019
Francis W. “Bill” Stephens of Stanfield died August 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 8, 1938, in The Dalles, Ore., to Francis J. and Margery Phetteplace Stephens. He was raised in Umatilla, Ore., by his grandparents Alfred B. and Katherine Stephens.
Bill joined the Army at age 16. When that fact was discovered, he was given a discharge. He then enlisted in the Air Force for three years.
Coming home to Umatilla in the summer of 1957, he met and married Phoebe Thompson. Not finding a job in the local area, he enlisted in the Navy. He was an electronics technician and gained the rank of chief. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Bill was a member of VFW Post 4750 in Hermiston and served a term as commander. He was also a member of the American Legion, and in the Portland area he belonged to the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.
Survivors include his wife Phoebe; sons Stan and wife Crystal of Woodburn, Ore., Tony and wife Donna of Florence, Ore., and Tim of Stanfield; daughter Elaine Stevens and husband Greg of Fort Worth, Texas; three granddaughters, Cinnamon Stephens, Keli Stevens and Sarah Harvey; three great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Alva Stephens of Umatilla, Ore.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice in Hermiston in care of Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
