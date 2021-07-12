Hermiston
Dec. 5, 1927 — July 6, 2021
Francisco M. (Frank) Mares of Hermiston, Oregon, was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Odem, Texas, to parents Jesus and Refugia Mares. He passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 93.
Frank married his wife Maria on April 1, 1959, and they settled in the Ontario and Vale, Oregon, area for 15 years. They raised their daughter Rebecca in Vale before moving to Hermiston, Oregon.
Frank enjoyed everything about life on a farm. He and his wife ran a successful produce stand at their home in Hermiston. He spent most of his time outside working the land and loving the fresh air.
Frank was always quick to lend a hand to a neighbor, friend, or his many family members. He loved taking his wife, Maria, out dancing and listening to live music.
Frank loved the Lord and called him his savior.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Mares; parents Jesus and Refugia Mares; three sisters, Santos Figeueroa, Amelia Perez and Josephina Rios; and two brothers, Jesus Mares and Abel Mares.
Frank is survived by his daughter Rebecca Correa and son-in-law Cruz Correa of Hermiston; grandchildren Marie Cimmiyotti of Pasco, Washington, and Angela McCabe and Richard Correa of Hermiston; great-grandchildren Brodey Hicks, Asher Cimmiyotti, Vann Como, Lane Sheppard and Richard Jackson Correa; two brothers, Martin Mares of Olustee, Oklahoma, and Jose Mares of Lubbock, Texas; and sister Felcia Ureste of Alamo, Texas.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Frank with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.