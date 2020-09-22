Umatilla
April 3, 1929 - Sept. 19, 2020
Frank C. Myrick was born on April 3, 1929, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents, Elmer and Anna (Gray) Myrick. He died on Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Umatilla, Oregon, at the age of 91 years.
Frank was raised and attended school in Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from Hermiston High School in 1947. He then attended Oregon State where he earned his bachelor degree in business and served in the ROTC Program. He then served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1953 when they returned to Hermiston, Oregon.
Frank was united in marriage to Lois Hageman on Aug. 11, 1951, in Hermiston, Oregon. They owned and operated Myrick Chevrolet for a time and later Myrick Chrysler Dodge until retiring in 1994. Frank was a member of the Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845 for over 65 years, serving as an officer for more than 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, crabbing, dancing, traveling and going on cruises.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois Myrick, Umatilla, Oregon; daughters, Susan Keesey, Cornelius, Oregon, and Karen Sligar, Twin Falls, Idaho; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Myrick; son, Steven Myrick; his parents and a sister, Edith “June” Jones.
A graveside service following state guidelines will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Frank’s memory to the City of Hope.org or Vange John Memorial Hospice education fund.
Please share memories of Frank with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
