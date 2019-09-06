Pendleton
July 2, 1961 — August 29, 2019
Frank Edward Ball Jr. — EE Mak Kus Saw Wiss, “Big Quiet,” his Indian name given to him at his Dressing Service — died August 29, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon.
Frank was born July 2, 1961, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Frank and Yvonne Ball Sr. Frank grew up in Pendleton and graduated from Pendleton High School in 1979. He enjoyed playing softball as he grew up and was in Little League and Babe Ruth and softball leagues in Oregon. He also enjoyed golfing and bowling. He put his all into whatever sport he played.
Frank had always loved hunting, and shooting his bow was a favorite pastime besides walking the baseball diamond in Mission every day. He was able to share his knowledge of hunting with his nephews, cousins and friends because spending time with his family and friends was very important to him.
Frank worked for the CTUIR Recreation Education Department.
He is survived by his children Shyenne Calkins of Lewiston, Idaho, Kevin (Kristen) Ball of Madras, Oregon, and Jamie Ball of Warm Springs, Oregon; his grandchildren Jackson Ball, Jada and Aubrey Herkshan; his father Frank Ball Sr.; his brother William “Joe” Ball (Charlotte Minthorn); sisters Amelia (Tyler) Pinkham and Patricia Ball; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Dan and Julia Broncheau, mother Yvonne Ball, sister Betty Ball and niece Kaymbra Thompson.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton was in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.