Hermiston
Feb. 19, 1952 — June 26, 2021
Frank Edward Messenger, loving father and brother, was was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Peerless. Montana. in the home of his aunt Virginia and went to be with his Lord June 26, 2021, at the age of 69.
Frank moved to Oregon from Montana as a boy with his family in the early 1960s when they purchased a family farm outside of Hermiston in 1965. Frank continued to live a few miles from the family farm until his death.
He was preceded in death by his brother David in 1967, his parents Robert in 2000 and Genevieve in 2007, and his brother Pat in 2013.
He is survived by his son, Frank E. Messenger Jr. (Chip) of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother Bob Messenger of Hermiston; sister Eva Pieratt of Forest Grove, Oregon; ex-wives Neva Smith of Irrigon and Marr Sue Martin of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law Gary Pieratt; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Frank worked as a journeyman pipefitter and plumber. He loved hunting and fishing with his brothers and numerous friends.
His sense of humor and love of telling good stories will be missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 31, from 5-8 p.m. at the Maxwell Siding Event Center in Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.