Hermiston
April 17, 1937 — April 23, 2020
Franklin Thomas “Tom” Daulton of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on April 17, 1937, in Ashland, Kentucky, to parents Russell Thomas Daulton and Ruth Miriam Linscott Daulton. He died on April 23, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 83 years.
Tom graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Oregon, before attending Oregon State University. He graduated from OSU with a BS in agriculture in food technology. After completing his ROTC training through OSU, Tom joined the United States Army in 1961 and served as a first lieutenant company commander until his honorable discharge in December 1963.
In 1963 he met and married Gloria Brauer and began raising their two boys, Steve and David. They were divorced seven years later. During that time, he worked in the food tech business.
In 1973 he was hired at Gourmet Foods in Metolius, Oregon, where Tom meet Carol Eveland. Tom was united in marriage to Carol on September 28, 1974, in Madras, Oregon. They moved to Boardman, Oregon, in 1975 where Tom helped start the original Gourmet Foods plant, which is currently Lamb Weston/ConAgra. Tom and Carol welcomed a little girl, Amy, to the family in 1975 and lived in Boardman for the next 30 years, raising their three children.
One of the most important dates in Tom’s life happened in 1980 when he was in a hospital bed recovering from back surgery and he gave his life to Jesus. While living in Boardman, he was a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church, loved watching his children play for the Riverside Pirates and giving his encouraging reminder to all who played basketball to “use the backboard” and spent many hours hunting and fishing in the woods. He worked at Lamb Weston as a production and quality control manager and sanitation supervisor until retiring in 1999.
After retiring he and Carol lived in Kasilof, Alaska, for nine years where he enjoyed fishing for salmon, restoring cabins with the Kasilof Historical Society, and just living the life of an Alaskan. Tom and Carol returned to Hermiston, Oregon, in 2014 to be nearer to their children and grandchildren, where they have lived since.
Tom was an active member of Victory Baptist Church where he enjoyed studying the Bible, and hearing the preaching of God's word. He also enjoyed camping in the mountains and spending time with his family and grandchildren. But most of all, he loved the Lord and Jesus Christ as his personal savior.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol Daulton, Hermiston, Oregon; daughter Amy Robinson (Shane), Hermiston, Oregon; sons David Daulton (Tami), Medford, Oregon, and Steve Daulton, Hermiston, Oregon; sister Sue Garman, Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren Tabitha, Joshua, Jacob, Elijah and Garrett; a great-grandson, Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandson Adrian Scott Daulton.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Victory Baptist Church, 193 E. Main St., Hermiston, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Tom’s memory to the Victory Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Please share memories of Tom with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
