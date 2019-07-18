Pendleton
March 2, 1927 — July 17, 2019
Fransces Irene Bissinger was born March 2, 1927, the daughter of two Danish immigrants, Ingvard and Anna Skoubo. She was raised on the family homestead in Boardman, Oregon, along with her brothers Ed and Ralph. She attended school in Boardman, graduating in 1945 from the “old” Boardman High School.
Fransces, known to her many friends and family members as “Frannie” or “Fran,” attended Oregon State University, taking music classes to improve her voice. She had most beautiful soprano voice. She was the one you would hear in church so clearly and perfectly above others. This was war time, so she returned home to help with the farm after one year.
When World War II ended she was married to Russel DeMauro. Together, they raised four daughters: Anna, Donna, Billie and Bobbi. Fransces was primarily a stay-at-home mom, which she loved, because she loved her daughters so deeply.
Fransces was thoughtful, caring and kind. She made friends easily, as people could sense that she was such a genuinely good person. She was a strong Christian woman, having never lost that faith.
She was also so very proud of her Danish heritage, and referred to herself as a “stubborn-headed Dane.” One of her favorite sayings was “You can always tell a Dane, but you can’t tell them much.”
And then she would laugh.
She loved to garden. It was her sanctuary. She would converse with the birds and admire the butterflies, while hoeing the weeds and cursing the gophers.
Later in life she found love and married Jim Bissinger. A gregarious soul, they lived happily and peacefully together for many years. They loved having fun together, and friends and family still reminisce about their annual Round-Up parties.
Fransces was a long-time member of the Eagles Lodge. In younger years she so enjoyed dancing, dining, and singing karaoke. She was quick to volunteer her time helping with special events and fundraisers. She had a generous heart, and contributed too many charities.
Fransces passed away peacefully from this earth on July 17 at the age of 92. She is survived by her four daughters, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Boardman, Oregon, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Please share your thoughts to family at www.burnsmortuary.com.
