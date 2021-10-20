Fred Duane Davenport, of Athena, passed away Oct. 14, 2021, at the age of 92. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Samuel Allan and Chloe Lorlean Davenport. He was one of eight children. His family called him Duane. In his adult years, the military and friends called him Fred. His father worked as a section foreman for the railway in Tooele County, Utah, into Nevada. Duane’s stories of growing up on the Great Salt Lake Desert with his pet goat, and their adventures were the things legends are made of and will be remembered and retold for generations.
Fred was a storyteller and a dreamer. He was a veteran of the Korean War and proud of his service and his family’s long heritage of service to their country. As adults, his children were surprised to learn that he had earned many commendations, yet never heard about them from him. He served his time honorably and in 1952, his tour in Korea ended and he returned to marry Darlene Haney in Ontario. They soon moved to Pendleton to work for Harris Pine Mills. They had three children and raised their family on a 20-acre farm in Weston. Fred and Darlene separated in 1983.
He moved to Athena and years later met Billie Louise Dye Nungesser. On Valentine’s Day in 1996, he married Billie, the love of his life, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Portland Temple. They were sealed in the Twin Falls Temple. Billie Louise and Fred had eight wonderful years together, until she passed away in 2004.
Fred was proud of his children, Linda and Mike Bradbrook, Ken and Cindy Davenport and Ellen (Tink) Goodwin. He loved all his grandchildren dearly and was so proud when those grandchildren honored him with the title of great-grandpa.
Fred is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild; Billie’s daughter, Donna McConnel and family; his sister, Lavena Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; four sisters and his wife.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1151 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. Interment and dedication of the grave will follow at the Weston Cemetery with military honors.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.