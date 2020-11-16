Hermiston
November 7, 1950 — November 5, 2020
Fred Jackson Allen Jr. was born in Rossville, Georgia, to parents Pauline and Fred J. Allen Sr. on November 7, 1950. He died on Nov. 5, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital after a short illness.
The oldest of five children, he spent his formative years in Georgia and Tennessee. He attended Rossville High School where he was an enthusiast member of the jazz band. Fred graduated from Tennessee Tech with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
He was a member of the college’s ROTC program, which lead him to a 21-year career in the U.S. Army. Fred met the love of his life, Marie Baldo, in Huntsville, Alabama, at a basic ammunition course. The couple were united in marriage on April 29, 1978. The Army took Fred to Alaska, Texas, New Jersey and Germany. Marie was also an Army officer and they were able to serve together in New Jersey and Germany. When Fred retired as a lt. colonel from the Army in 1995, he received the Legion of Merit award. The Legion of Merit (LOM) is a military award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements.
After his retirement, Fred worked at the demolition site at Umatilla, until he retired again. He volunteered for the CASA, eventually being asked to serve on the board the last few years. Fred volunteered as a tax preparer for AARP for the last five years. He also volunteered at Agape House in Hermiston.
Fred and Marie enjoyed traveling during their retirement; they traveled to Africa, Germany, and the U.S. While stationed in Germany, he and Marie took advantage of their time there and travel all over Europe and into Egypt. He also loved spending time with his three cats, two dachshunds and his friends. Fred was a true-blue friend. He was always willing to step up and help where he could. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Marie; his mother Pauline; his four siblings Cliff, Dora, Connie and Melissa; and many nieces and nephews, including many great-nieces and -nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Fred J. Allen Sr.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agape House, 500 W. Harper Road, Hermiston, OR 97838.
No service currently due to COVID-19 restraints. There will be a memorial service later.
Please share memories of Fred with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.