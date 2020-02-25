Pendleton
August 11, 1951 — February 20, 2020
Frederick James Horning of Pendleton was born August 11, 1951, in Hermiston, Oregon, the son of Adam and Regina (Gissinger) Horning. He passed away in Kennewick, Washington, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 68.
Frederick lived in Hermiston throughout his childhood where he attended school and graduated from Hermiston High School in the class of 1970. He continued living in Hermiston for several years where he worked in grocery stores. He worked as a produce manager and held various positions in grocery stores in both Hermiston and later in Pendleton throughout his career. He has resided in Pendleton for the past 34 years.
Frederick married Jay Jones on May 30, 1981, in Hermiston. The couple divorced in 2003.
He was a charter member of the Hermiston Jaycees, which he was active in for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and racing cars. But most important to him was spending time with his two sons and family.
He is survived by sons Paul Horning and Keith Horning; three granddaughters, Lani, Shaylee and Keala; brother Pius Horning; brother-in-law Gene Townsend; sister-in-law Krista Loftus; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Services will be announced at a later time. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
