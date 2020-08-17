Pendleton
January 7, 1960 — August 9, 2020
Fredrick Anthony Herrera of Pendleton passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at home.
Freddy was born January 7, 1960, to Pete and Gloria Herrera in Mesa, Arizona. He spent most of his life in Arizona until he and his wife Patty moved to Pendleton three years ago to be with his family. Freddie married Patricia Robbins on June 6, 1996, in Laughlin, Arizona.
Freddy went to school in Arizona. He worked as a carpenter and loved to make furniture. Freddy also worked on pools and jacuzzis. He earned his engineering degree and worked for the Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona.
Freddie love the Lord and the church family. He was baptized on January 27, 2019, at Pendleton First Assembly of God. Thank everyone for all the prayers during his illness and after his passing away.
Freddie loved fishing, hunting, building furniture and working with wood. He also liked working in his garden.
Freddie is survived by his wife Patty Herrera; sister-in-law Sandra Robbins; nieces and nephews Patrick Robbins and Kathleen and David Brehaut; great-nieces and -nephews Zakery Brehaut, Samantha Robbins and Alexi Brehaut; great- nephew-in-law Gary White; and his great-great-nieces and -nephews Allieah Robbins, Oakley White, Hayden White, Taylynn White, Alydia White and Haylie White.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Pete Herrera and Gloria (Rivera) Herrera, and one aunt.
Freddie requested not to have any services and just wanted people to remember for himself.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
