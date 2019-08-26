Grants Pass
January 19, 1934 — August 22, 2019
Fredrick Nathaniel Mitchell passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Maeser, Utah, to Wilford Alden Mitchell and Afton Iva Reynolds on January 19, 1934, he lived a long life filled with people he loved. He spent his childhood in Nyssa, Oregon, where he was not above a good prank and could tame chipmunks, jump over the hood of a car, and outrun everyone in town except his mother. He was known and loved throughout his life for his humor and irresistible sense of fun.
Fred served in the United States Army and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Occupation Medal (Germany). After his military service, he married Carolyn Maxine Oden on December 16, 1955. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Portland, Oregon, temple on June 28, 1997, and are the parents of four children. Fred and Carolyn settled in Pilot Rock, Oregon, where he worked as a banker and later opened a restaurant, Fowl Cooking. Fred and Carolyn ran Fowl Cooking for 20 years, until they retired first to Cathlamet, Wash., and eventually to Grants Pass, Ore.
A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fred lived his faith by loving as the Savior loved. He had a tender heart filled with compassion and never saw a need that he didn’t try to fill. Whether the need was a pizza or a handyman or a good solid hug, he was there. He was kind and honest, put others before himself, and had a gift for making everyone feel important to him. He loved his family, the Mariners, Christmas morning, and hot milk with toast. True charity was his most defining quality and he gave the best of himself to the many people he loved.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, siblings Tharvel, Wesley, Farna, Garth, Lila, Loa, Lucile, Opal and Bonnie, and great-granddaughter Macy. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Mitchell; his children Jon (Mindy Lybecker), Jan (Mike McDermott), Jill (Stan Bagley) and Don (Sharon Prock); his sister Connie (Vince Anderson); brother Dale ( Vicki Maxfield); and 88 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and their spouses.
We miss you, Freddie. God be with you ’til we meet again.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Pilot Rock, Ore., at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Pilot Rock Food Pantry.
