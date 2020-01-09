Pendleton
July 24, 1966 — January 7, 2020
Scott Fairley, dedicated public servant who loved Pendleton, devoted family man, Pendleton city councilor and Regional Business Development Officer for the state of Oregon, passed away on Jan. 7.
Scott was raised in Pendleton and was a 1985 graduate of Pendleton High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in history and communications from the University of Oregon before beginning a long career in public service.
Scott worked for several state agencies, including the Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Quality. For more than a decade, he served as an ombudsman for the governor’s office.
His community service in Pendleton included the Planning Commission, Airport Commission, Farmers Market and Youth Soccer Association.
Scott ran for city council in 2016 and was just beginning his fourth year in office. He recently announced that he would run for re-election.
Scott was a lifelong outdoorsman whose hobbies included backpacking and camping, hiking, skiing, motorcycling, travel and reading.
Scott is remembered by his family and many friends as a devoted husband, son and father; a committed friend; a kind and thoughtful citizen of Pendleton; and a lover of animals, children and his hometown. He was especially respected as an outstanding listener who did his best to make Pendleton a better city.
Scott died from a medical incident while on vacation in Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Kimbra; his son, Lieden Cook; his sister, Jennifer, of Clackamas; and his mother, Carolyn Frasier. He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Fairley.
A profile of Scott is posted at https://tinyurl.com/yx3rlk8u.
There will be a celebration of Scott’s life in Pendleton at a later date. Please sign the East Oregonian online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon, Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS), and the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
