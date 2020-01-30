Pendleton
November 19, 1946 — January 28, 2020
Gail Ann Taber, age 73, died on January 28, 2020, at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland several days after undergoing major surgery.
Gail was born on November 19, 1946, in Yakima, Washington, to Henry and Savanna Taber. The family moved to Prineville, then to Prairie City, and finally to Long Creek, Oregon. Gail attended school in Long Creek from grades 1-12. She graduated from Long Creek High School in 1965.
After high school graduation Gail attended and graduated from the Pendleton School of Beauty in Pendleton. That started a lengthy and varied career. She worked in beauty shops in Milton-Freewater, La Grande, Grants Pass and Long Creek before finally landing permanently in Pendleton in 1983.
Gail had two families, her biological family and her church family, that she cared for very deeply. Gail’s faith carried her through many challenges. She survived numerous ailments in her lifetime, but anyone who knew her would tell you that she lived in pain with a smile on her face. As one friend said, “Gail never leaves two things at home, Jesus and a smile.” She rarely asked anyone for help, but was always ready to help those in need.
Gail especially loved the children. Although she did not have children of her own, she “adopted” her niece and nephew and her great-niece and -nephews. She treated them as her own, as she did the children of her many friends. Auntie Gail will be remembered fondly by a great number of children.
Gail was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brothers Daniel and Doyle. She is survived by brother Ed and wife Terri, niece Amy Dyer and husband Dan, nephew John and wife Kimberli, and their children Alec, Collin and Chloe, all of Pendleton. She is also survived by a multitude of very special friends. She will be greatly missed by all of us.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Pendleton First Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton, Oregon, with Pastor Paul Parker officiating. Private burial will be held at the Long Creek Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
