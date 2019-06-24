Hermiston
October 6, 1950 — June 9, 2019
Gail L. Horning was born on October 6, 1950, in La Grande, Oregon, to parents Harold and Lillian Young Herrmann. She passed away on June 9, 2019, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 68 years.
Gail was raised in La Grande, Oregon, graduating from La Grande High School in the class of 1968. She then earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon University in 1972. She began her teaching career in Ione, Oregon for two years before going to A.C. Houghton Elementary in Irrigon, Oregon, in 1975. Gail taught second-grade students most of her career, retiring in 2013.
She was united in marriage to Pius Horning on May 16, 1981, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Gail enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, writing poetry and songs and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Pius Horning, Hermiston, Ore.; sons Donnie Horning and his wife Joleen, and Rich Horning, all of Hermiston, Ore., and Cade Horning, Payette, Idaho; daughter Natalie Schwartz and her husband Tim, Hermiston, Ore.; brother Tom Herrmann and his wife Swannee, La Grande, Ore.; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Bruce.
Those who wish may make contributions in Gail’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Stokes Landing Senior Center, Irrigon, Oregon.
Please share memories of Gail with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.