Pendleton
March 18, 1945 — March 10, 2021
Robert, also known as Bob, Bobby, and Uncle Bob, was born in Spokane, Washington, on March 18, 1945; to Jim Tompkins and Reta A. E. Gustin. Even though the family moved often, Bob spent most of his life in Hermiston and Pendleton, Oregon.
Bob obtained his GED through Hermiston High School and also received a Certificate in Small Engine Repair.
Bob and Lynn (Morris) were married in December of 1988; they were married for 32 years. Bob was previously married to Alvie Koch for 20 years, who passed away in 1988.
Bob was employed at Sunset Elementary School for several years and he worked at Hansell Brothers Hog Ranch for 14 years. Bob and Lynn operated The Grooming Shop Pet Salon for 13 years, at which time he co-founded Blue Mountain Wildlife; which he was a part of for the past 30 years. When Bob and Lynn first started rescuing birds, Lynn assured him, “it will just be a few birds, here and there.” During the past few years, their services have cared for an average of 1,100 birds per year!
Bob enjoyed country western music, playing his guitar and singing with his nephews. He also enjoyed fixing small engines, watching western movies and watching documentaries, especially about raptors.
Bob will be remembered for his easy smile, his gentle demeanor, his willingness to assist whenever and wherever needed, the connection he was able to establish with children and adults with wildlife education, and for being a loving and caring husband and uncle.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn, and many, many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Reta; his five brothers, Don, Gary, Melvin, Terry, and Jim (Ritchie); and his four sisters, Sandra, Mary, Evelyn and Norma.
A Zoom Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 7 p.m. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84202809995?pwd=UTZmU05yOXpyWWZUNUJuSDRWa3BoUT09.
A potluck get-together will be planned for sometime this summer, COVID willing. Details to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in remembrance of Bob to Blue Mountain Wildlife, 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.