Salem
March 19, 1929 — December 1, 2020
Garnett passed peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020, in Salem, Oregon.
Garnett was born on March 19, 1929, in Condon, Oregon, to John and Mae Burns. She attended school in Condon and met Tom Huddleston in high school there. They were married in Pendleton, Oregon, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Sept. 8, 1949. They lived a short time in Pendleton, moving to Hermiston and lived there 23 years, raising hay and melons.
They moved to Heppner, Oregon, in 1975 and lived there 32 years, first on a wheat ranch and then moved into town.
Garnett enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with Tom. She enjoyed her volunteer work with county fair booths, the election board, Morrow County Cattlewomen, and St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Garnett and Tom raised eight children, Callie, Mike, Steve, John, Molly, Mark, Howard and Patty.
Garnett was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, son, Steve, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her remaining children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her only remaining sibling, Ethel.
Garnett will be laid to rest next to her husband, Tom, in Heppner, Oregon.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
