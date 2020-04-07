Heppner-Pilot Rock
December 11, 1977 — April 4, 2020
Garrett, 41, was born December 11, 1977, in Centralia, Washington. He grew up and went to school in Pilot Rock. He passed away from a long, grueling and painful battle with brain cancer.
He spent most his adult life working in the timber/oil industry while living in Heppner and Lexington. He was a stand-up dad, raising his two young boys by himself after they were abandoned by their mother.
Garrett loved to hunt, fish and 4x4, with fishing being his favorite. He always had tips and tricks and good holes to try for anyone who asked. He enjoyed taking his sons Lane and Wyatt fishing and trying to out-fish them.
Stirring up havoc was something he and Gene were good at. Gene looked after him and was there for him for important fun times in Garrett's life. Garrett would take Lane and Wyatt and go 4x4ing in the mountains and hot rod his car. He really enjoyed the outdoor life.
In 2011 he was diagnosed with brain cancer and was told he could expect three years. And in the good ole Garrett fashion way he didn't listen. He said he had boys to raise and was sticking around for them. He gave his boys his all!
He’s preceded in death by an older infant brother, Milo James, and his grandfather James Wilhelm, who Garrett could do no wrong with. Garrett shared his love for all the family and even picked a couple nieces and a second cousin to take under his wing. Ember, Madison, and Zoey were really special to him. He is survived by his parents Debbie and Daryl McCall and Gary and Crystal Wilhelm; his sons Lane and Wyatt Wilhelm; his brother Darren McCall and sister Tammy Russell; and five nieces.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
