Athena
August 5, 1944 — November 14, 2020
Garry Lee Groves, 76, died on November 14, 2020, in Walla Walla, Washington.
Born to Clayton B. and Edna Ruth Groves in Cambridge, Ohio, on August 5, 1944, Garry enjoyed playing basketball in school but his attention quickly turned toward marching band in high school, where he proudly served as drum major at Steubenville High School, Ohio, until graduating in 1962.
From there, he entered service with the United States Air Force Marching Band, with which he played trombone. He also played the drums for Air Force dance and jazz bands. He was stationed in Alabama, Georgia and Alaska and left the military as an E-5.
It was during his time in Alaska that he met Barbara (Bobbie) Uhlig. They were married nearly two years later, on July 10, 1966. They began a family with the arrival of their son, Shawn, in 1969, and daughter, Kristina, in 1973. He worked his way up through the Unites States Postal Service in both Anchorage, Alaska, and Port Angeles, Washington, until his retirement in 2000. Always passionate about music, Garry was also a member of the symphony orchestra in both locales.
Garry was always active in church, from directing choir to starting a singing group known as Cornerstone, which toured the Pacific Northwest for awhile. In his later years, he served as a deacon at Pendleton First Assembly and had most recently attended First Christian Church in Athena, both located in Oregon.
Other interests included model trains, Ohio State football, jazz, had a particular fondness for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and enjoyed working with Incyte, Inc., of Walla Walla.
Above all, Garry loved his family and was able to see his children grow and start families of their own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his wife of 54 years, his children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of which live in Oregon, Oklahoma and Florida.
Please feel free to send cards with an emphasis on favorite memories or short stories. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in spring or summer of 2021.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
