Stanfield
April 2, 1954 — March 30, 2019
Gary D. Searles of Stanfield was born April 2, 1954, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the son of Neil and Marjorie (Shaffer) Searles. He passed away in Stanfield on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 64.
Gary moved to Oregon as a child, attending grade school in Pendleton and graduating from Imbler High School in the class of 1972. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for four years.
While stationed in South Korea he met SonJin Yu. The couple was united in marriage in Umatilla, Oregon, on July 31, 1977. He then attended BMCC in Pendleton and later Eastern Oregon University where he received his bachelor’s degree. The couple moved to Stanfield in 1983 where they have resided since.
Gary worked for Simplot for many years where he was a production supervisor. He then worked at the Walmart Distribution Center from the mid-1990s until 2013.
Gary enjoyed many outdoor activities, which included shooting, hunting, fishing, camping and going to the mountains. He also enjoyed working on his computer, listening to music and watching movies. He was a Christian and had a strong faith in God.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, SonJin; daughter Jennifer (Mark) Rosser; sisters Marla Jean Rogers and Stacey JoAnne Wells; six grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronald Neil Searles, and sister Sue Carol.
Private family services will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
