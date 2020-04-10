Hermiston
November 27, 1940 — April 5, 2020
Gary Edward Hack of Hermiston was born November 27, 1940, in Baker City, Oregon, the son of Laurance and Shirley (Bennett) Hack. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 79.
Gary grew up and attended school in Baker City, Oregon. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for a few years. He then worked in construction, which took him to jobs throughout the western United States. Next, he worked on cattle ranches, which grew into him running his own cattle. He had a very strong work ethic throughout his life.
He is survived by his daughters Valetta, Kena and Rahana; son Ed; four sisters, Linda, Shelly, Kathy and Debbie; brothers Larry, Chuck, Rick and Dave; close friend and partner Joyce Langley; several grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Monte and John.
At his request, no service will be held.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
