Pendleton
July 30, 1939 — August 12, 2020
Gary Jerome Hugill died on August 12, 2020, at his home in Pendleton, Oregon. Gary was born on July 30, 1939, in Edgerton, Kansas, to John William Hugill and Reba Josephine (Pierce) Hugill. He was raised in Kansas and graduated high school in 1955 from Saint John High School in Olathe, Kansas.
Gary joined the United States Navy in 1961 and did Basic Training in San Diego, California. He was then stationed in New London, Connecticut, for Submarine School and, following school, was assigned to the USS Croaker. Gary then went to Nuclear Power School in Bainbridge, Maryland, and was subsequently assigned to the USS Cobbler, followed by an assignment to the USS Will Rogers. He then spent four years as a Navy recruiter near Salt Lake City. His final assignment was to the USS James Monroe stationed out of Bangor, Washington. Gary worked as a machinist mate on the submarines and retired after 20 years of service with the rank of chief petty officer.
Following military service and retirement in 1981 Gary married Cheryl Phillips and they started raising Arabian horses. After realizing the climate in Silverdale, Washington, wasn’t conducive to raising horses,; he started looking for a drier climate and they ended up in Pendleton, Oregon, where they started their family. They later divorced.
Gary also drove lumber trucks for Blue Mountain Forest Products before working for United Parcel Service out of Hermiston until his retirement after 20 years of working for them as a feeder driver.
Gary married Donna Terrill and was later widowed. He then met the love of his life while working at UPS out of Hermiston. Gary married Joni (Hooker Carter) Hugill and they spent his final 15 years together with her by his side in their home, as he peacefully slipped away and went to meet his maker.
Gary was known for being a faithful Christian who attended all of the Assembly of God churches in Pendleton at one time, before ending up at the Mission Assembly of God Church in Pendleton. He was very faithful in going to church early and staying late, so that he could drive around and pick up others that needed a ride and give them return rides home. He never knew a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew him. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends whether he was hunting, target shooting, or working on John Deere tractors or enjoying each other’s company at The Saddle while having coffee. He also enjoyed riding four-wheelers, spending time in the mountains, camping, and traveling the countryside looking for John Deere tractors to restore. He was involved in the Annual Old Iron Show. Gary also raised a huge garden each year so he could share his produce with family and friends. He had a special connection with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Joni Hugill of Pendleton, Oregon; sisters Nancy Nielson and Kay Hugill; son Cameron Hugill (significant other Laura Mattson) of Bremerton, Washington; daughters Naundis Jordan (husband Eddie) of Caldwell, Idaho, and Nicole Hugill; stepsons Kraig Carter (wife Rachel) and Keith Carter (wife Breanna); and three grandchildren, Rylee Turk, Tinley Foster Hugill, and Kenzi Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Reba Hugill.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family plans to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the granddaughter Gary and his wife were raising together. Donations can be made to “Tinley’s College Fund” under Joni Hugill’s name at Columbia Bank, 2101 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com. Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop is in charge of arrangements.
