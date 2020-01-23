Lake Oswego
February 6, 1949 — January 20, 2020
Gary passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by family after a 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
Gary was born in Hermiston, Oregon, on February 6, 1949, to Beverly and Wayne Stephens. He went to grade school, junior high school and high school in Pendleton, Oregon (Let’er Buck!). He played baseball and football and was involved in DeMolay and boys Glee Club.
For a full obituary, please visit: https://www.riverviewabbey.com.
