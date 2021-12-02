Gary Warren Jones 83, of Heppner, Oregon died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner. A private family graveside service will be held.
He was born in Heppner on Sept. 18, 1938, the son of Paul W. and Gladys A. Johnson Jones. He was raised and attended school in Heppner, graduating from Heppner High School.
After high school Gary went to trade school in Portland, Oregon, for auto body paint and repair. He went on to work for Jack’s body shop in The Dalles and Hood River. He lived in Hood River for 30 years before returning to Heppner in 2003.
Gary was a member of the Hood River Jaycees, Heppner Elks and IOOF. He was a founding member of the “Over the Hill Gang” 4x4 club in Hood River and a longtime member of the Pacific Northwest Four Wheel Drive Association. He enjoyed hunting in Eastern Oregon, 4x4 racing, riding quads at the dunes and while wintering in Yuma, Arizona. He loved to restore classic cars and was a member of the Hermiston Cool Rides Classic Car Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, youngest sibling, Ray Jones; and a grandson, Jake Rollins.
Survivors include his wife, Doris of 46 years; daughter, Holly Stickney (Phil) of Lyle, Washington; son, Guy Jones (Shelly) of Hood River; Teresa Butler (Frank) of McMinnville, Oregon; Tracey Klink (John) of Millis, Massachusetts; sister, Sandra Blake of Heppner; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to give a special thank you to nephew, Nick, for all his help and chauffeuring the last few years. Your gentle soul and compassionate care have been a blessing to all of us.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortury.com.
