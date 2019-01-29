Gay Lee Rasmussen of Pendleton, Oregon, died January 23, 2019.
Gay Lee was born February 23, 1951, in Ontario, Oregon, to Lyman Glen and Lila Mae (Schram) Ryan, eldest of three children. She was raised most of her young life on the family farm on Ontario Heights. The family also sharecropped from the time she was four at a white settlement near Vale and all over Ontario Heights. She went to school in Vale, Conkland Lindberg, Pioneer grade school, junior high and Ontario High School.
She was in 4-H with sewing, cooking, beef and horses, with her sewing going to state. She was also in FHA, FFA, and tennis in high school. She worked with her family on the farm and to earn money she would do odd jobs and trap for 25 cents on gopher trails for the neighboring farmers. She won a scholarship and a work grant for Treasure Valley Community College. She worked at the college library and cafeteria.
She worked at Lake Owyee Resort for the 1971 summer season where she met her first husband, Denten E. Sprague Jr., where she worked as a maid, waitress and cook. The resort gave them a free honeymoon, with an article and pictures. She worked at the Fireside Inn as a maid, Quisenberry Emporium, and Tagory bills.
Shortly after their daughter Denise Ann Sprague was born they moved to Pendleton in 1973. She worked as a bartender/cocktail waitress at the Silver Saddle, Frontier Tavern where she learned to play pool, and at Harris Pine Mills. She had been captain of her pool team for the Frontier Tavern and took first several times. She also was secretary and president of the City Pool League.
After her first and second divorce she moved back to Pendleton, working odd jobs still with the Frontier and Pony Keg, Avon and her own health nutrition business, and a cage cashier at Wildhorse Casino. In 2000 she became disabled.
She had been a longtime member of the Eagles Lodge. She also has held offices in family community education and Elks Emblem Club, including as president.
She is survived by her husband Paul Rasmussen, married 1982-2019 for 37 years; daughter Denise Sprague, grandson Zachery Sprague and great-grandson Damian Grayson Wayne Sprague of Pendleton; her parents, brother Gray Ryan (Ginny) and two nieces of Salem, Oregon; sister Lori Anderson (Jamie) of Canby, Oregon, and nephew of Ontario, Oregon; stepchildren Karls Rasmussen and Janelle McVickec (Scott) of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Ryan Rasumssen (Heather) of Ashland, Oregon; five stepgrandchildren; and many dear friends.
She was loved by all.
Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge in Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
