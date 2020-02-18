Salem
April 1, 1945 — February 8, 2020
Gayle E. Blek, 74, passed away February 8. She was a terrific friend to all. Gayle's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Salem, Oregon. Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. preceded by the rosary at 10:30 a.m. and musical prelude.
Gayle was born April 1, 1945, to Willis and Lucile Blek of Veneta, Oregon. She attended Elmira High School and was involved in many activities. The early years were often spent playing with cousins from Eugene and local childhood neighbors. One special memory of Gayle's at the family lumber business was sliding down the wigwam burner dump chute when it was cold as her dad stood near. Gayle loved her parents and as they aged, she was dedicated to their care.
Gayle attended the University of Oregon and Southern Oregon University graduating with a degree in physical education and health. At Southern Oregon she was a volleyball star. After graduation she taught and coached in Florence, Oregon, and moved to Pendleton.
Gayle loved her years at Helen McCune Junior High and the combined Pendleton Junior High known as the "The Yellow Banana." She became athletic director/teacher, and completed her administrative credentials through University of Oregon to become assistant principal. Gayle did most everything to make sure the programs for all students were run equally and with good equipment. Organization skills were the best because of the detail put forth. The kids all loved Ms. Blek. Her care and concern for the students made each one feel important. Staff also appreciated her professional skills. The humor and laughter and caring showed her love and generosity towards colleagues.
Gayle loved God, family, friends and golf. She was a member of OWGA, Pendleton County Club Women and Salem Golf Club. Gayle was club champion at Pendleton. She had three holes in one. The golf gals all enjoyed knowing Gayle and many great times together in competition and gal laughter.
As her family grew Gayle enjoyed making baby blankets for the newbies and then picking out a special gift as well. She sewed passage quilts for the Pendleton St. Anthony Hospital and she visited with her cousins many times.
Many groups, such as the pinochle bunch, became like family. They played and laughed and lemon-dropped! RV women travelers had great adventures criss-crossing the state and enjoying so many interesting sites. Going to Seaview, Washington, for relaxation and golf or sitting on the deck with crazy fun family and friends meant so much to Gayle. She and her dog Katy May would walk the paths and seashore most everyday. A happy place.
Lastly, Gayle liked to travel ... and she did. Each trip she met so many new friends, and by the end of most trips she convinced everyone to come relax amid laughter. Gayle loved everyone.
Gayle loved her faith. She often attended daily Mass wherever she lived. She was a Eucharistic minister.
Gayle was preceded by her parents, and her dog Katy, who passed one month earlier. She is survived by her aunt Arvilla Heidt and her eight Heidt cousins: Jerry, Pam, Rex, Colleen, Karla, Mark, Dan and Laure and families. Also surviving are Blek cousins Joyce and Shirley and families.
The family would especially like to express their thanks to the many friends that drove her to appointments and cared for her and Katy. A special thanks to Dr. Pierce and staff as well as the wonderful doctors, nurses and aides on the fifth floor of Salem Hospital Oncology unit. Gayle loved the help she was getting and laughed and teased with them a lot. Gayle was a strong woman ... a lovable redhead filled with joy. God bless her and hold Gayle in his Hands.
Donations to a charity of choice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
