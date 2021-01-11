Athena
April 9, 1930 — January 7, 2021
Gaylord Hugh Salter, 90, of Athena, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on January 7, 2021.
Gaylord was born on April 9, 1930, in Baker, Oregon, to Hugh and Ida Laverdure Salter, the second of four children. He spent his early years in Lewistown, Montana, moving to Ione, Oregon, as an eighth-grader. Gaylord attended Ione High School where he participated in football, basketball, baseball and other school activities, graduating in 1948. Gaylord spent the next two years working alongside his father at the Morrow County Grain Growers elevator in Ione.
Gaylord enlisted in the US Army on May 9, 1950, and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean conflict. After his honorable discharge, he attended Eastern Oregon College in La Grande and studied education, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1956. He received his master’s degree and principal accreditation from Eastern Oregon in 1967.
Gaylord began his teaching career in Umapine, Oregon, in 1956. After two years in Umapine he began teaching at Athena Grade School in Athena, Oregon. He taught seventh and eighth grades and coached football until 1967. In 1967 he was named principal of the grade school and continued in that role until his retirement in 1993. The East Oregonian presented Gaylord with the Golden Apple Award in recognition of the positive influence he had on his students. He was instrumental in planning the merger of the Athena and Weston school districts in 1974.
Gaylord married Viva Swearingen in Hood River, Oregon. They raised three children in Athena: Jodi, Jeff and Jon. They were married for 33 years until her death. In 1993, Gaylord married Joy Ward.
Gaylord’s hobbies included hunting deer, elk and ducks along with fishing. He was extremely happy when he caught an 18- and a 19-pound steelhead in the same season. He loved returning to Ione to hunt deer and play pinochle with his family. He passed on his love of hunting and fishing to his sons and grandsons. He loved working in his yard and tinkering. He was a Little League coach for the Cubs in the Triangle Little League. Gaylord was an avid sports fan and followed the Weston-McEwen TigerScots, Oregon Ducks, pro football, pro baseball and, in his younger years, boxing. He didn’t miss any activities his children and grandsons participated in.
He will be remembered for his love of family, kindness, sense of humor and helping others.
Gaylord is survived by his wife, Joy; his daughter Jodi Venneri (Doug) of Walla Walla; son Jeff of Tacoma; son Jon (Carla) of Athena; grandson Elliot Salter and fiancé Kati King of Moro, Oregon; grandson Jason Demianew (Renee) of Weston, Oregon; and great-grandsons Summit and Lincton Demianew. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Salter of Pendleton, and nieces and nephews Janice Brooks (Les), Dick Snider (Nancy), Larry Snider, Rochelle Salter-Campbell (Tim), Chris Salter (Marjorie) and Gordon Rowan (Julie).
Gaylord was preceded in death by his wife Viva in 1990; sister Joyce Snider, brother Robert William Salter, infant sister Lela Salter, nephew Ken Snider and his parents Hugh and Ida Salter.
The family would like to thank Sara Sanchez for her wonderful care of Dad in his final two months. The family would also like to thank Chris, Carol, Shae, Jen and Aaron from Walla Walla Community Hospice for their care and guidance.
At his request, there will not be a service. There will be a family celebration of life when it is safe to gather.
Memorial contributions can be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Providence St. Mary Foundation, Weston-McEwen TigerScots Booster Club or a charity of donor’s choice through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.