Pilot Rock
December 27, 1964 — December 22, 2019
Our Lee departed on his next journey in the usual way: fast! He was born to Gaylord Lee Grannell Sr. and Roberta Franklin Grannell in Portland, where Lee grew up and attended schools.
Before becoming disabled he was shipping and receiving manager at VTech in Beaverton.
Lee met his partner Micheal Minthorn on Father’s Day 1996 in Portland. In 1998 he relocated to McKay Creek, joining up with the Minthorn family for the remainder of his life. Lee and Micheal owned Howtome Vending Company until Lee became ill in late 1999, never recovering. Completely disabled, Lee has resided in Portland assisted living facilities since 2003 and had just returned to the reservation only a few weeks before he died, spending most of it on McKay Creek.
In younger days Lee was a sketch and paint artist residing in a loft in Northwest Portland.
Lee was preceded in death by his father and his most favorite Aunt Karen Grannell Berry. Survivors include his partner Micheal Minthorn of McKay Creek, his mother in Oklahoma City, and brothers and sisters in Portland and Oklahoma. Lee has a multitude of nieces, nephews and grandchildren among the Minthorn family. He gives his special thanks and love to Pat and Kite Minthorn for taking him in.
The family gives thanks to the excellent owners and staff at Desire For Healing, and the kind family and friends he had among the staff at Wildhorse Casino.
Lee will spend one final night at home this Friday on McKay Creek before services and burial at Tutuilla Presbyterian Church and Cemetery. Funeral service will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Tutuilla Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be shared at www.pioneerchapel.com.
