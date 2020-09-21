Pendleton
Nov. 7, 1938 — Sept. 14, 2020
Gearldine “Geri” Kay Wakerlig, 81, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020. Geri was born on Nov. 7, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Hazel Hendrix and Melvin Wilber Banks.
She grew up in Pendleton and worked as a telephone operator in Pendleton, The Dalles, Bend and Salem. She raised her family in Salem and retired back to the Pendleton area in the early-90s after 35 years with the phone company.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Walker Henry “Hank” Wakerlig; her sisters, Jacqueline Carol Winks, Sarah Melvina Hausladen, and Barbara Elaine Banks; and her brother, William Roscoe Banks.
Gearldine is survived by her brother, James Henry Banks of Pendleton; and her sister, Robin Michelle Colvin of Walla Walla, Washington.
She leaves behind her children, Anthony James Wakerlig (Linda Matthews) of Pendleton; Monty Lee Wakerlig (Paula Wakerlig) of Ritzville, Washington; Kristy Kary Barrett (Joshua Barrett) of Portland; three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
