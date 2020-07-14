Hermiston
September 7, 1968 — July 11, 2020
Gene Allen Long of Hermiston was born September 7, 1968, in Butte, Montana. He passed away in Richland, Washington, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 51.
Gene moved to Oregon as a child, living in Pendleton and graduating from Riverside High School in the class of 1987. He lived for a short time in Elk City, Idaho, where he worked in a sawmill. He also lived and worked in Cove, Oregon, for a short time where he was a Matco Tool distributor.
Most of his adult life, Gene has resided in the Hermiston area where he worked as the manager of Bert’s Auto Salvage and Towing for nearly 20 years. He loved his job as a tow truck driver where he would much rather receive a letter of appreciation than a tip. He enjoyed going the extra mile to help someone in need, giving the shirt off his back if necessary. He was not someone who sat idle, and gave 110% in everything he put his hand to. He really enjoyed talking with his customers and people in general.
Gene had a huge love of his tow trucks; he rebuilt them and redesigned them to make them even better with every last detail.
Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a gun enthusiast. He had a very creative side as a talented artist and enjoyed putting his skills to work while creating various diverse projects. He could create anything he put his mind to and had limitless abilities. He loved going on any kind of adventure with his wife.
Gene married the love of his life, Dawn, on April 7, 2004, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; son Darren Gibson; daughters Keshi Richmond and Samantha Long; one sister and two brothers; and his mother-in-law, Linda Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his mom Vicki and his dad Donald; father-in-law Mike Monroe; and brother-in-law Jason Monroe.
A private family celebration of life will be held (due to COVID-19 restrictions). A public gathering will be scheduled at a later date when COVID allows.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
