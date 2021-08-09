Kalispell, Montana
March 1, 1938 — July 15, 2021
Gene Ardice Colcord, 83, passed away in Kalispell, Montana, on July 15, 2021. Gene had recently relocated to Columbia Falls, Montana, where he spent three glorious weeks sitting in the forest watching the wildlife and enjoying outings with his daughter and son-in-law.
Gene was a down-to-earth man, with a big heart. He was born in Milton-Freewater, Oregon, to Nina and Louis Colcord. He spent the majority of his life in Eastern Oregon and Washington.
He attended Upper Columbia Academy-Spangle where he began his career in truck driving while in high school. He continued in this field for 47 years, with the pinnacle of his career ending as Truck Driver of the Year for FedEx.
He loved camping, hunting and fishing. He spent countless hours on the ocean fishing in his beloved boat.
He is survived by his four children: John Colcord of Pendleton, Oregon; Troy Colcord of Aumsville, Oregon; LaDonna Dorson of Portland, Oregon; and Kim Anderson of Columbia Falls, Montana.
A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. Gene requested that his ashes be spread in Ukiah, so friends and family will meet at the Ukiah Thicket Cafe at 2 p.m. to head to the celebration of life together.
