Hermiston
August 28, 1929 — May 5, 2019
Gene D. Mitchell of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on August 28, 1929, in Abraham, Utah, to parents Melvin and Frances Tolbert Mitchell. He died on May 5, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 89 years.
Gene was raised in Abraham and later in Delta, Utah. He was united in marriage to Bonnie L. Belliston on October 3, 1951, in Ely, Nevada. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War until his honorable discharge.
He returned to Utah and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a lineman and later as a signalman. They lived in Nampa, Idaho, and Kennewick, Washington, before settling in Hermiston, Oregon, in 1963 where they have lived since.
Gene was a longtime active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed rodeo, horse racing, baseball (avid Mariners fan), fishing, gardening, dancing, throwing horseshoes, bowling and going to the Oregon coast. Gene cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter Brenda Townsend, Lake Stevens, Wash.; son Steve Mitchell, Kennewick, Wash.; brother David Mitchell, Grants, New Mexico; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Mitchell, in 2012; son Rick Mitchell; daughter Deborah Mitchell; grandson Shaun Mitchell; his parents; and siblings Gerald, Delbert, Berdene, Lawana, Vernon and Ella Mae.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston, OR 97838. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Gene with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
