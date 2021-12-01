June 20, 1942 — Nov. 14, 2021
Gates
Gene Franklin Slye was born on June 20, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Clarence and Dorothy (McBride) Slye. He also resided in Butte, Montana, and later Billings, Montana.
As a youngster, he loved to fish and hunt. He eventually found his love for flying and building model airplanes when he started at age 12. He lived there until he married his wife, Diana, who he met in sixth grade. Gene was Diana’s cousin’s best friend. Diana moved to Billings, Montana, after graduation and they would eventually start dating. They were married at the First Christian Church in Billings, Montana, on April 17, 1965.
Gene graduated from high school and attended community college and later took welding, electronics and refrigeration courses with the GI Bill. Gene and Diana moved to Kent, Washington, where he would receive his first draft notice for the Army. Instead, he decided to join the United States Marine Corps on July 6, 1966. He would begin boot camp in 1966 in Oceanside, California. He spent 13 months in Vietnam. He was trained as a motor vehicle operator. In Vietnam, he was a motor transport dispatcher. After Vietnam, he was a motor transport mechanic. After that, Gene would be stationed in Yuma, Arizona, until his discharge on July 7, 1970.
While serving, he earned the following achievements: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Badge Sharpshooter. After his honorable discharge, he would move his family to Lynnwood, Washington, and lived there until 1976, and moving to Kent, Washington, followed by Lovell, Wyoming, in September of 1978. Gene and Diana would live there until he received a new job in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 1988.
With Gene’s new job, his family was transferred often and went from Cheyenne to Centralia, Washington, then in June of 1992 they were transferred to Pendleton, Oregon. After all the moves, Gene applied for a new job and finally settled in Gates, Oregon, where he and Diana resided the last 25 years.
Throughout his life, he learned many skills with his different jobs. Gene was trained to be a lather and was a member of the Lather’s Union. That was his occupation up to joining the Marine Corp. While in Washington, he worked at Nord Doors in Everett, Washington, until he received an offer for ABC Distributing as a cabinet maker. That company-built display cases for commercial businesses that sold records and tapes. He also worked in the specialty cabinet department where he made display cases for stores like Nordstrom.
Gene was talented at his job and would design and implement a router which the company patented. While in Lovell, Wyoming, he went into business with his brother doing home remodels. They then formed a company called Gridco where they installed acoustical tile ceilings in commercial businesses. He then decided that he wanted a steady paycheck and went to work for Bairoid, which processed bentonite for various applications. One was a lubricate gel for oil rigs and bentonite is also the absorption ingredient in disposable diapers.
He was then offered a job at North Big Horn Hospital as a maintenance man. The hospital contracted their maintenance management to a company called Service Master, and they were so impressed with Gene, they offered him a job. They sent him to management school. He became a manager of maintenance, laundry and housekeeping. He spent nine years with the company being transferred to different hospitals and earned many awards.
The next transfer would have been to Kansas so at that time he decided to quit Service Master and he then applied for a director of maintenance at Marian Estates in Sublimity. He worked there until he was offered a job at Torman LLC, which built timber frame houses. A new plant was established in Idanha and Gene was involved in the development of that plant and was the manager for nine years, then he retired.
Besides work, Gene had many activities and interests wherever he lived he would belong to model airplane clubs. He and Diana were active members of the churches they attended, and Gene was involved in the operation of the sound system. After retirement, they joined the River City Sams Camping Club and went on many camping adventures. They were also active with their two daughters in 4-H, Gene was also an active member of the American Legion Post 159 in Mill City, Oregon.
Gene and his family would enjoy camping and traveling. He loved electronics of many kinds and was an all-around handyman. He loved to help people with their projects. He also was a good mechanic and made things work that other people gave up on. He also was a teacher and mentor to many people. He loved any activity that involved his girls. He also played the guitar and the piano and many family get-togethers involved a family song fest. Gene passed away on Nov. 14, 2021, at age 79 in Gates, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Slye; daughter, Traci Lynn Slye; and brother, Dick Slye; father-in-law, Kenneth Prentiss; in addition to his aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Slye; children, Janel Jean Slye, Caroline Moore and daughter-in-law, Laurie Blan; grandchild, Brandon Street; 96-year-old mother-in-law, Bette Prentiss; sister-in-law, Laura Slye; niece, Becky Davis and family; nephew, Kevin Slye and family; brother and sister-in-law, Rod and Sheryl Brown; and nephew, Rick Brown.
A memorial service will be planned sometime in the spring. Any memorials can be made to Christian Aide c/o Gates Community Church of Christ, 40070 Gates School Road, Gates, OR 97346.
