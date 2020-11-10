Aztec, New Mexico
May 4, 1937 — November 2, 2020
Former Pendleton resident Gene M. "Charlie" Metroz passed away on November 2, 2020, in New Mexico. He was 83 years old.
Charlie was born in Salida, Colorado, the youngest of three children, to Susie Woodson and Maurice Metroz on May 4, 1937. He graduated from Gunnison High School, and then started rodeoing.
He was a gold card PRCA holder, and rode bareback horses and bulls for many years. While rodeoing, Gene also drove truck for Beutler & Brothers Rodeo. He also judged many rodeos.
He and his wife Twila moved to Pendleton, Oregon, and lived there until 2019. Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman. He shared his love for the outdoors while guiding hunts from Alaska to Colorado. Gene spent his last year with his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Duane Triplett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Cora Frein, and brother Otto. Gene is survived by his daughter Michael Jean Odhe, two grandchildren, and stepdaughter Tarita Johnson.
