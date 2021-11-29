Geneva I. Choin of Hermiston was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Milfay, Oklahoma, the daughter of William and Lorean (Waller) Rollins. She passed away in Hermiston on Sunday Nov. 21, 2021, at the age of 90.
Geneva grew up and attended schools in Bristow, Oklahoma, and Pueblo, Colorado. As a young adult, she lived in Alaska for three years before moving to Oregon. She lived in the Willamette Valley and in Astoria before moving to Hermiston in 1968.
Geneva enjoyed volunteering at the Salvation Army and loved attending Grace Baptist Church when she was able to. She loved her time with her family and cherished every moment helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented baker who was known for her bread and dinner rolls and enjoyed crocheting.
Geneva married Raymond Earl Choin in Anchorage, Alaska, in January of 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond on Sept. 3, 1984; her parents; a son, Marvin Ray Choin; and three brothers, Marvin, Marlin and Clinton Rollins.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Douglas, William Douglas, Edgar Choin and Vernon Choin; two daughters, Marlena Tessoni and Brenda Sloan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Doyle Elmer Rollins; four sisters, Joyce Cress, Bernice Veltri, Eileen Robinson and Loretta Vickers; and many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice.
