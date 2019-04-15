Hermiston
August 15, 1922 — April 12, 2019
George A. Hash of the Hermiston area was born August 15, 1922, in Marion, Oregon, the son of Alvin and Ava Ann (Griffith) Hash. He passed away in Hermiston on April 12, 2019, at the age of 96.
George grew up and attended his early schooling in the Oregon City area. After Pearl Harbor was attacked, he joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Company "C" 502nd Parachute infantry division. He saw duty on D-Day in Normandy, then Holland and finally Germany, where he was wounded, made a P.O.W. and later escaped to rejoin his outfit. After the war, he returned to Oregon and attended OSU where he received his master’s degree in education. He later attended seminary school at Carson Newman University.
George moved to Eastern Oregon in 1956 and worked as a teacher in the Hermiston School District for over 26 years. He then worked as a substitute teacher for an additional 10 years. In addition to being a teacher, he served as a Baptist minister for many years in the Hermiston area. After retiring, he moved to the Umatilla area where he served the community as a city council member in 1989 and 1990, and mayor from 1991 thru 2004. The city would later name Hash Park in his honor.
George was a master carpenter and a fine craftsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He attended the Baptist church in Hermiston for many years and enjoyed participating in events at the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He was a longtime member and supporter of the Gideon’s International, lifetime member of the NRA, V.F.W. and 101st Airborne and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
George married Alice Weaver on July 8, 1945, at Ft. Vancouver, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice, in 2010; his parents; brother John; sister Rose; and grandson Tyson.
He is survived by his sons Randy and Daniel; daughter Georgene; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Bill Hash; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Viewing will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston. A graveside service will be officiated by his brother, Rev. Bill Hash, with military honors at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.