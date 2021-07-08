Pendleton
Sept. 23, 1933 – July 6, 2021
George Bass, 87, of Pendleton, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. He was born September 23, 1933, to John D. and Lillie Mae (Prince) Bass in East Prairie, Missouri.
He attended school until the eighth grade in Missouri, and later earned his GED. George was in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War veteran.
George and Helen knew each other two days when they married at the Hitching Post, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. They met on Jan. 7 and married on Jan. 9 and were married until Helen passed away in 1998. They had six children.
George lived in Missouri, California, Washington and Oregon. He worked for General Motors, Nestle, U & I Sugar and retired from Simplot.
George enjoyed fishing with Helen and playing checkers. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
George is survived by his children Jack Bass of Rochester, Washington, George Bass Jr. of Pendleton, Oregon, Danny (Carol) Bass of Umatilla, Oregon, Donald (Wanda) Bass of Pendleton, Oregon, Laurie Haggerty of Selah, Washington, and Gina (Michael) Harris of Wilsonville, Oregon; 18 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren; his siblings John Bass, Dorothy Nails and Patty Scott; and his lifelong friend Jenny Dubois.
George is predeceased in death by his parents, John D. and Lillie Mae Bass, and his wife Helen Edith (Zyph) Bass.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, followed by burial at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
