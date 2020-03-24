Pendleton
June 30, 1924 — March 17, 2020
Mr. George Junior Nixon, age 95, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on March 17, 2020, at St Anthony Hospital. Mr. Nixon was born June 30, 1924, in Neola, West Virginia. He was the son of the late George Thomas Nixon and Fay Rebecca Buzzard Nixon.
He entered the U.S. Navy on July 1, 1943, and served as a gunner’s mate on board the USS Shaw #DD-373, which is a destroyer. He received an honorable discharge on March 15, 1946, at Camp Wallace, Texas.
He married Melba Murphy of Leggett,Texas on March 17, 1946. Mrs. Nixon passed on March 28, 2003. If she had lived, the day Mr. Nixon died, it would have been their 74th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Nixon decided to enter flight school, which was the start of a very long flying career that spanned many decades. He was a topnotch pilot who was known and loved by many from Eureka, California, to Anchorage, Alaska, and all in between. During his career, he had many adventures, including flying the late Eddie Albert, John Denver and Bernie Little of Budweiser. He logged almost 18,000 hours during his career, flying various planes from single engine, Cessna Citation, Lear jet and everything in between. He also had the opportunity to fly a B-25 in his 70s, which belonged to Jack Erickson’s airplane collection, whom he also worked for for some time. Mr. Nixon was affectionally known as “Sky King” by many! He also loved fishing and being in the outdoors!
Survivors include sons George G. (Lynn) Nixon, Milton-Freewater, and Melvin S. (Sherry) Nixon, DeBary, Florida, and daughters Deborah K. (Glenn) Bradfield, Lakeland, Florida, and Michelle A. Nixon, Pendleton. He is survived by a brother, Harold Nixon, and also had a sister, Rebecca Nixon Curcio, who is deceased.
Survivors also include grandchildren Steve (Kayla) Nixon; Staci “favorite granddaughter” (James) Castro; Ryan (Brandy) Nixon; Gregory Nixon; Jason (Amanda) Bradfield; and Jeffrey (Meredith) Bradfield. He had nine great-grandchildren and some nieces and nephews.
There are no services planned at this time. There will possibly be some kind of memorial at a later date.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
