March 9, 1938 — Sept. 11, 2021
Weston Mountain
George was a handsome man, born to George Chester Lieuallen and Jean Valentine Lieuallen (Millar) in Walla Walla. He died peacefully and surrounded with love in Pendleton on Sept. 11, 2021. He was 83.
George was a descendant of Oregon pioneers, who traveled to the Weston/Athena area, by wagon train, in the very early 1860s from Missouri. All became local farmers and ranchers, and many of the descendants of those original pioneers remain in the area, still farming and ranching to the present day.
George was raised by strong parents and was the oldest of four. In his youth, he enjoyed 4-H, Future Farmers of America, basketball, football, and chasing the ladies. He was a member of the Honor Society, graduating from McLoughlin Union High School in 1956.
George started farming at a very young age, helping his dad with the wheat and pea harvest. He later received a degree in agricultural engineering, with a minor in accounting, from Oregon State University in 1960. Like his mother, he enjoyed education, and went on to receive a master's from Cornell University, Graduate School of Business and Public Administration in 1978.
George married his childhood sweetheart, Nancy (Steen) Lieuallen, in 1958, while they were both in college. After graduation, George managed the Steen Ranch from 1960 to 1969, in addition to his own wheat, pea, cattle and hog operations. George enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1963, receiving an honorable discharge in 1967.
George began working for Portland General Electric Co. in 1969, and moved his family to Tigard. George and Nancy were married for 22 years, having three children before divorcing in 1980. They remained good friends the rest of his life. George worked in senior management in the engineering and accounting fields at PGE until his retirement in 1992.
George remarried in 1983 to Leeanne Varney and they were married until 1992. Together they had two children. Leeanne’s father, Edmund (with whom he developed a close friendship), introduced him to beekeeping, where he found harmony merging his passion for the outdoors and farming. George continued beekeeping most of his life. His son, Ryan, now operates one of the largest apiaries in the Pacific Northwest, just a few miles from where George was born and farmed. Leeanne and George also continued to be friends through the remainder of his life.
In the mid-1990s, George was very pleased to return to his beloved Blue Mountains and the Weston/Athena area, where he felt a strong connection to the people and the land. This was home, and where he lived the final quarter century of his life, and where he always longed to be.
After George returned home to the Weston/Athena area in the 1990s, George purchased a variety of properties near Umapine and in the local Blue Mountains, and invested in a small mixed herd of cattle. He spent the final years of his life, very happily, in a century old log cabin on Weston Mountain.
George enjoyed a succession of close relationships with Patricia Gregg (Walla Walla, deceased), Nita Stocke (Milton-Freewater), and finally Della Mae Barr (Athena). The family has good memories of those friends of George's, and know he had many happy memories with each of them as well.
George volunteered with the Kiwanis Club, Little League and youth basketball. He also volunteered as president of the Tri-County Community Council, and served a term as president of the United Way of the Pacific Northwest. For many years in the 1970s, George was a member of the Creative Initiative Foundation, an organization working towards nuclear disarmament and world peace.
George enjoyed country music, camping, fishing, hunting, long traveling road trips across the western states and nature walks. George also enjoyed snow skiing and his motorcycles. He was a natural mechanic, and enjoyed fixing anything from washing machines to airplanes. Keeping old things running brought him pride and satisfaction. It also displayed his sense of frugality, which was an ideal he valued. In his younger years, he enjoyed horses, carpentry, woodworking and tinkering with all things electrical. In his retirement, he looked forward to working with his cousin, Brooks, in wheat harvest each fall, climbing back into the seat of a combine.
George believed in the power of time; planning and putting forth adequate thought, and he always persevered. He believed in honesty and forgiveness. His greatest joy was raising his children and being a grandpa. He took joy in the little things, like taking a drive at dusk out on Basket Mountain, a glass of wine, a pull off his stogie, or a quiet sunset. He particularly loved family reunions and visits with extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
George was a Christian, and attended various churches throughout his life. In his final years, he enjoyed regular Bible studies with Al and Judy Voshell, always looking forward to those visits.
The family would like to thank Jeff Sorn for his kindness, care and companionship with dad in his final years.
George is survived by his brothers, Doug and Neil; sister, Patricia; his children, Katie Oser (Lee), Dennis (Staci), Bret (Traci), Jessica (Griffin), and Ryan (Stacie); many cherished nieces and nephews; and his 12 grandchildren.
Services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Masks are required. A graveside service immediately followed at Weston Cemetery, Weston, Oregon.
Memorials may be made in honor of George Lieuallen to the Umatilla County Historical Society, Heritage Station Museum: www.heritagestationmuseum.org/about/donations. Flowers may be sent to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
